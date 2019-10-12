DRAIN — The North Douglas volleyball team posted Skyline League wins over Powers and Yoncalla on Saturday at home.
The Warriors defeated the Cruisers 25-14, 25-8, 25-22 and beat Yoncalla 25-10, 25-18, 25-13. North Douglas (19-6, 12-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll, remained a half-game behind No. 3 Days Creek in the Skyline North race.
Halli Vaughn finished with eight kills for North Douglas against Powers. Rilie-Jo Olds had seven kills, Natalie Draeger contributed six kills and Samantha MacDowell made nine digs.
Vaughn had nine kills versus the Eagles (6-11, 3-9). Freshman Brooklyn Williams chipped in seven kills, Cydni Dill chipped in five aces and MacDowell added 10 digs.
Yoncalla defeated Powers in five sets, winning 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11. Kenzie Walton had nine kills, 13 digs and seven aces for the Eagles. Allison Van Loon contributed 11 kills, 18 assists and eight aces, freshman Nichole Noffsinger had seven kills and three blocks, Ashley Powers added six kills and two blocks and Kaleigh Soto made 20 digs.
