REEDSPORT — North Douglas won two of three volleyball matches in the Les Schwab Invitational hosted by Reedsport on Saturday.
The Warriors (6-3) defeated Reedsport 24-26, 25-19, 15-8; beat Glide 13-25, 25-23, 15-11; and lost to Coquille 25-23, 25-20.
No individual statistics were reported by North Douglas.
The Brave (4-6) also defeated St. Mary's 25-11, 25-22 and downed Oakridge 25-5, 25-10. Glide (1-7) defeated Oakridge 25-7, 25-12. No individual statistics were reported by Glide.
