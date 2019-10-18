Roseburg provided its share of good moments in pink on "Dig Hope Night" in its Southwest Conference volleyball match with North Medford on Thursday.
But the Black Tornado — Lauren Barry in particular — denied the Indians of an upset victory, prevailing in four sets at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24.
The win clinched third place in the conference and an automatic berth in the Class 6A playoffs for North Medford (13-6, 5-3 SWC). Sheldon (19-6, 8-0) and South Eugene (15-6, 6-1) have locked up the SWC's other two automatic spots.
Roseburg (7-12, 2-6) is hoping to receive one of 11 at-large berths for the state playoffs. The Tribe entered Thursday No. 32 in the OSAA power rankings and remained there at the end of the evening. If Roseburg drops below No. 32 at the end of the regular season, it misses the postseason.
Losing the hard-fought battle to the Tornado, which moved from No. 11 to No. 10 in the power rankings, was a tough pill to swallow for the Indians.
"It was heartbreaking for myself and the girls," admitted Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl. "They worked really hard all week and tried to get a win here tonight. We played some great volleyball. Their No. 2 (Barry) was on fire ... we had an answer most of the time for her, but at the end she had more of an answer for us."
Barry, a 5-foot-6 outside hitter, was outstanding. The senior finished with 33 kills, 26 digs and four aces.
"The loss is always hard, but I thought it was a really good fight," said Roseburg senior outside hitter Chay Swenson, who had a team-high 21 kills. "They're a really tough team and that's something we struggled with tonight — figuring out how to beat a tough team.
"I don't think there's disappointment. I think there's a lot of what ifs. What if I would've done this ... which isn't how it should be. We had our moments, both good and bad."
"It was a really competitive match," Roseburg senior setter Rylee Russell added. "We were so pumped for this match, but sometimes things don't fall your way. We had a lot of hustle and showed a lot of heart, but it really just came down to our offense finishing.
"Our defense showed up tonight, and that's something that hasn't happened in the past so I'm proud of them for that."
The Indians held the lead late in the first and fourth sets, but weren't able to finish the deal.
North Medford trailed 21-13 in the fourth game, but went on a 10-1 run to take a 23-22 advantage. After the teams traded points, the Tornado got back-to-back kills from Barry and Catherine Rostel to take the set and ice the match.
"We just lost a little bit of focus and intensity for a short period of time and let them get on a roll (in the fourth set)," Crowl said. "It's really hard to stop that roll once they get on the train. We just didn't step up and close it out."
"They were serving hard tonight," Russell said. "Our defense had trouble reading that, and when the defense struggled with that it kind of messed with our offense's confidence a little bit and we just couldn't close it out."
Rostel finished with 13 kills for the Tornado. Sara Hamlin made 19 digs, Audrey Yechout contributed 16 digs and three blocks and Jackie Aukusitino chipped in six kills and two blocks.
Russell had seven kills, 21 assists and 11 digs for the Tribe. Ericka Allen made 35 digs, Tia Picknell had six kills and five solo blocks, Kiah Petrie had 12 assists and eight digs, Audray Gates contributed 11 digs and Sierra Paroz added five kills.
The Indians will play in the West Linn Tournament on Saturday before returning home to face South Medford Tuesday on senior night.
"Probably just staying positive through tough times," replied Swenson, when asked what the team will work on in practice. "That's a really important thing. We all trust each other and sometimes it's hard when your best friend is down right next to you and you don't know what to do, then you kind of get down.
"Stay positive."
