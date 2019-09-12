OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team earned its first Central Valley Conference win on Thursday, defeating Oakridge in three sets at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-12, 25-6, 25-4.
Taylor Yard had eight kills and Aubry Brownson added 18 assists for the Oakers (2-4, 1-1 CVC).
"The girls did a great job of working together as a team," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
The Oakers travel to Jefferson Tuesday.
