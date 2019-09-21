RIDDLE — The Oakland volleyball team posted a pair of nonleague wins over Riddle and Rogue River on Saturday at Riddle High School.
The Oakers (4-6) defeated Riddle 25-11, 25-18, 25-14 and downed Rogue River 25-8, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14. The Irish (4-5) also beat Rogue River 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12.
Taylor Yard finished with 10 kills and Aubry Brownson added 23 assists for Oakland against Riddle. Gabby Parnell had nine kills and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt made eight digs versus the Chieftains.
Oakland travels to Lebanon Tuesday to meet East Linn Christian. Riddle hosts Elkton Tuesday.
