OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team scored a victory over East Linn Christian of Lebanon in four sets on Thursday night in a Central Valley Conference match at the Nut House.
Scores were 17-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21.
Taylor Yard had 10 kills and three blocks for the Oakers (6-12, 3-9 CVC). Gabby Parnell chipped in nine kills, Aubry Brownson made 26 assists and Aubrey Templeton added six aces.
"The girls fought for it, showed effort and grit all the way through," Oakers coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
Oakland travels to Stayton on Monday to meet Regis.
