The Oakland High School volleyball team went toe-to-toe with Lowell in its season finale on Wednesday night.
The two teams battled through five sets, with the Red Devils pulling out the Central Valley Conference win at the Nut House in Oakland on senior night.
Scores were 25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-8.
Lowell (13-6, 9-5 CVC) tied for third in the conference standings and the Oakers (6-14, 3-11) finished seventh.
Katelyn Hamilton, the first-year Oakland coach, liked her team’s effort.
“We would’ve liked to win, but it was good to see all the stuff we’ve been working on all season come to fruition,” she said.
“We got too much in our heads (in the fourth and fifth sets) and made some errors that were unnecessary.”
Senior Gabby Parnell, one of two Oakland seniors playing in their final high school match, finished with 12 kills and six blocks.
Aubry Brownson had 39 assists and Taylor Yard added 10 kills and five blocks.
Both Parnell and Lilly Rinkle were recognized before the match.
Central Linn (13-1, 18-3) and Monroe (13-1, 18-3) shared the conference title. Lowell and Regis (11-8, 9-5) shared third.
(0) comments
