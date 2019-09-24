LEBANON — Oakland fell short in a hard-fought volleyball match with East Linn Christian on Tuesday, losing the Central Valley Conference contest in five sets.
Scores were 25-10, 25-27, 25-19, 14-25, 15-5.
Taylor Yard finished with 10 kills and four blocks for the Oakers (4-7, 1-4 CVC). Jolyn Vogel-Hunt made 15 digs and freshman Grace Luttrell added eight kills.
Oakland will host Regis Thursday.
