OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team lost a pair of nonleague matches on Thursday at the Nut House.
The Oakers (1-3) dropped a 25-19, 25-13, 27-25 decision to Scio and fell 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 to Harrisburg.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt made nine digs against Scio. Aubrey Templeton had 10 assists versus Harrisburg.
Oakland will open Central Valley Conference play Tuesday, visiting Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.