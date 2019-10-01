LOWELL — The Oakland volleyball team lost to Lowell in straight sets on Tuesday night in a Central Valley Conference match.
Scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.
Taylor Yard and freshman Grace Luttrell each had six kills for the Oakers (4-9, 1-6 CVC). Aubry Brownson added 18 assists.
"We played well, but definitely have some things to work on," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
Oakland hosts Monroe on Thursday. The Dragons are No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches' poll.
