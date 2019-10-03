OAKLAND — Monroe swept Oakland in a Central Valley Conference volleyball match on Thursday night, winning in straight sets at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-9, 25-9, 25-23. The Dragons (12-3, 7-1 CVC) are No. 7 in the Class 2A coaches' poll.
Gabby Parnell finished with 10 kills and Taylor Yard made eight blocks for the Oakers (4-10, 1-7).
"We have to clean up our errors and play with more consistency," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
The Oakers travel to Oakridge Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.