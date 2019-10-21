The Oakland High School volleyball team lost to Regis in four sets on Monday night in a Central Valley Conference match in Stayton.
Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16.
Gabby Parnell had 12 kills and five blocks for the Oakers (6-13, 3-10 CVC).
Taylor Yard contributed eight kills and seven blocks and Aubry Brownson added 26 assists.
“We made too many errors on our side of the court,” Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
Oakland ends its season against Lowell on Wednesday at home on senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.