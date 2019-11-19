Oakland junior middle blocker Taylor Yard was a second-team selection in the recent Class 2A Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league voting done by the coaches.
Senior Sydney Northern of Central Linn and senior Mirtha Lopez of Monroe were selected co-players of the year. Holly Northern of C.L. was coach of the year.
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE
VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Co-Players of the Year — Sydney Northern, sr., Central Linn; Mirtha Lopez, sr., Monroe.
Coach of the Year — Holly Northern, Central Linn.
First Team — Sydney Northern, sr., Central Linn; Mirtha Lopez, sr., Monroe; Tyler Warden, sr., Monroe; Alicen Ditter, sr., Regis; Delanay Northern, soph., Central Linn; Lucy Plahn, jr., Lowell. Libero: Josie Nealon, jr., Central Linn.
Second Team — Alanna Beyer, sr., Lowell; Hana Slayden, sr., East Linn Christian; Ashley Sutton, jr., Monroe; Payton Holt, sr., Central Linn; Taylor Yard, jr., Oakland; Callie Harding, sr., Monroe. Libero: Sarah Thompson, fr., Monroe.
Honorable Mention — Gracie Robb, sr., Central Linn; Bella Gamache, fr., Monroe; Emily Schumacher, sr., Regis; Charlene Woodley, jr., Regis; Kayden Davidson, soph., Oakridge; Sarah Morton, sr., East Linn Christian; Madison Montgomery, sr., Jefferson; Nashea Wilson, soph., Jefferson; Kayla Bruce, sr., Jefferson; Alexis Curry, soph., Lowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.