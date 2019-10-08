OAKRIDGE — The Oakland volleyball team posted its second Central Valley Conference win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating winless Oakridge in straight sets.
Scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.
Taylor Yard had five kills and two blocks for the Oakers (5-10, 2-7 CVC). Sophomore Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added five kills.
Oakland hosts Jefferson on Thursday at the Nut House.
