ROGUE RIVER — Oakland made a winner of Katelyn Hamilton in her head coaching debut on Thursday, defeating Rogue River in four sets in a nonleague match.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-11, 27-29, 25-12.
Taylor Yard led the Oakers with 15 kills. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added 10 kills and Aubry Brownson had 32 assists.
Oakland will host Elkton on Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
