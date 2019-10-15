PORT ORFORD — The Glendale volleyball team lost to Pacific in straight sets on Tuesday night in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-20, 25-12, 25-19. The Pirates fell to 1-17 overall and 0-14 in the Skyline South. No individual statistics were provided to The News-Review.
Glendale ends it season at home Wednesday against Riddle.
