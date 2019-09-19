GLENDALE — The battle of the Pirates went to Pacific, which defeated Glendale in four sets on Thursday in a Skyline League South volleyball match.
Scores were 16-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
Katie Bridge had five kills for Glendale (1-6, 0-3 South). Brandi Skeen contributed four kills, six assists and four aces and Katelyn Kleine added four kills and four digs.
Glendale travels to Camas Valley Tuesday.
