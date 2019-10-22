CAMAS VALLEY — The Riddle volleyball team lost to Powers in straight sets in a Skyline League South second-place tiebreaker match on Monday at Camas Valley High School.
Scores were 26-24, 25-17, 25-22.
Katie Langdon finished with six kills for the Irish (10-13 overall). Madison Hold had five kills and four assists, Emilee Ball chipped in four kills, freshman Sammy Linton contributed six assists and two kills and freshman Rylee Pruitt added two kills.
Riddle will meet Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday in the first round of the Skyline district tournament.
