REEDSPORT — The Reedsport volleyball team defeated Toledo in four sets on Tuesday night in a Sunset Conference match.
Scores were 25-17, 25-18, 12-25, 25-23.
The Brave (11-10, 5-1 Sunset) remained in second place behind Coquille in the league standings. Reedsport didn't report any individual statistics.
Reedsport plays at Myrtle Point Thursday.
