WALDPORT — The Reedsport Brave lost to the Toledo Boomers in five sets in a Sunset Conference second-place tiebreaker match on Tuesday at Waldport High School.
The Boomers (14-7) receive an automatic berth for the Class 2A playoffs. Reedsport (17-14) will have to get one of the four at-large berths for its season to continue.
No individual statistics were provided by Reedsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.