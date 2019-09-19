REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Brave defeated the Bandon Tigers in straight sets on Thursday in a Sunset Conference volleyball match.
Scores were 25-19, 25-11, 25-16.
Reedsport improved to 6-8 overall and 2-1 in league. Riley Wright had nine kills and four blocks and Makenzie Seeley added 14 assists and three aces.
The Brave host Waldport Monday.
