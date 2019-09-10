RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish notched their first Skyline League win of the season on Tuesday, defeating the Powers Cruisers in straight sets.
Scores were 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.
Katie Langdon had five kills and 10 aces for the Irish (1-2, 1-1 South). Freshman Rylee Pruitt chipped in four aces and two kills, freshman Sammy Linton contributed seven assists, four aces and two kills, Madison Hold had five aces and five assists and Maisie Davenport had two aces.
Freshman Trinity Blanton led Powers with 13 kills.
Riddle will host Glendale Thursday.
