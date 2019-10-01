RIDDLE — The Riddle volleyball team notched a Skyline League win over Umpqua Valley Christian in four sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-22, 10-25, 25-23, 25-21.
Katie Langdon had nine aces and three kills for the Irish (6-7, 5-3 South). Freshman Rylee Pruitt contributed eight aces and two kills, Emilee Ball had three aces and two kills, Madison Hold chipped in six assists, five aces and two kills, freshman Sammy Linton had four assists, three aces and two kills and Maisie Davenport contributed two aces.
Kylie Bendele finished with 14 kills for the Monarchs (4-8, 2-7 North). Gianna Landes made 15 digs and Layla Pappas had 21 assists and six kills.
Riddle dedicated the match to the nine people who lost their lives in the Umpqua Community College shooting on Oct. 1, 2015. A moment of silence was held.
"It was a good night," Irish coach Shantelle Weakley said.
Riddle plays at Camas Valley on Thursday and UVC hosts Elkton.
