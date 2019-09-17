PORT ORFORD — The Riddle volleyball team defeated Pacific 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 on Tuesday in a Skyline League South match.

Katie Langdon had six kills and two aces for the Irish (3-4, 3-1 South). Madison Hold chipped in four assists, four aces and two kills, freshman Rylee Pruitt had three kills and two digs, freshman Sammy Linton contributed four assists, three aces and two kills and Emilee Ball added seven aces and two kills.

Riddle plays at New Hope Christian Thursday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

