MYRTLE POINT — The Riddle volleyball team dropped a pair of nonleague matches to Myrtle Point and Gold Beach on Saturday.
The Irish (2-4) fell 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 to Myrtle Point and lost 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 to Gold Beach.
Rylee Pruitt had six kills, six aces and two blocks on the day for Riddle. Katie Langdon contributed six kills, two digs and two aces, Madison Hold had 10 assists and four aces, Sammy Linton chipped in eight assists and three aces and Emilee Ball had three kills.
Riddle travels to Port Orford Tuesday for a Skyline League match with Pacific.
