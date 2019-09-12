RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish swept past the Glendale Pirates on Thursday in a Skyline League South volleyball match, winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
Katie Langdon finished with eight kills and two aces for the Irish (2-2, 2-1 South). Paige Knight chipped in six aces and four digs, Madison Hold added eight assists and two kills, Sammy Linton had five kills, five aces and three assists and Rylee Pruitt contributed three kills and three aces.
The Pirates (1-3, 0-1) reported no individual statistics.
Riddle will play a nonleague double dual with Gold Beach and Myrtle Point Saturday in Myrtle Point. Glendale will travel to Prospect Saturday.
