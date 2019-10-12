RIDDLE — The Riddle volleyball team picked up a pair of Skyline League wins on senior night Saturday, beating New Hope Christian in straight sets and receiving a forfeit victory over Pacific.
The Irish (10-10, 8-5 Skyline South) defeated the Warriors 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
Katie Langdon had nine kills and four aces for Riddle against NHC. Emilee Ball contributed four kills and seven aces, Madison Hold chipped in three assists and two aces and freshman Sammy Linton added 10 assists and three aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.