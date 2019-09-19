GRANTS PASS — Riddle had to work hard to beat winless New Hope Christian in four sets on Thursday in their Skyline League South volleyball match.
Scores were 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24.
Katie Langdon had seven kills and two aces for the Irish (4-4, 4-1 South). Paige Knight had 11 aces, Emilee Ball contributed five aces, Madison Hold contributed six aces and three assists and Samantha Linton chipped in eight aces and three assists.
Riddle will host Oakland and Rogue River in a nonleague double dual Saturday.
