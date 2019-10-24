GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High volleyball team ended the regular season on Thursday night with a victory over Grants Pass in four sets in a Southwest Conference match at Heater-Newman Gym.
Scores were 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20.
The Indians (10-13, 4-6 SWC) finish fourth in the conference standings. They were No. 30 in the Class 6A power rankings late Thursday night, good enough for an at-large berth in the state playoffs.
"Great win tonight. The girls played with amazing positivity and encouragement to each other," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said.
Senior Chay Swenson led the Tribe with 23 kills and made eight digs. Senior Rylee Russell had a strong all-around match with eight kills, 21 assists and nine digs.
Sierra Paroz contributed eight kills, five digs and two solo blocks, Madison Carter had five kills and three solo blocks, Ericka Allen made 24 digs, Kiah Petrie chipped in four kills and 17 assists, Tia Picknell and Grace Ellis each had two solo blocks, Eliana Bruton had seven digs and Audray Gates added six digs.
The Indians will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs, which begin on Wednesday.
