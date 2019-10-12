BEND — The Roseburg High volleyball team defeated South Salem 25-20, 25-16 to capture first place in the bronze bracket in the Clearwater Classic on Saturday.
The Indians (7-10 overall) earlier beat St. Mary's Academy 25-21, 25-20 and downed Redmond 25-19, 25-21. Roseburg finished fourth in pool play.
