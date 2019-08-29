SPRINGFIELD — The Roseburg High School volleyball team opened its season on Thursday with a nonconference loss to Thurston in five sets.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 7-25, 21-25, 15-9.
Senior outside hitter Chay Swenson finished with 28 kills, 12 digs and two blocks for the Tribe. Rylee Russell had 20 assists and seven digs, Audray Gates made 15 digs, Eliana Bruton contributed 14 digs and three aces and Grace Ellis had three blocks.
"The nerves of the first varsity match for many of our girls showed a little in the last set, but overall it was a great first match for the Indians," RHS first-year coach Vicki Crowl said. "We saw a lot of heart on the court today."
The Indians will take on Sprague and West Salem on Tuesday in a nonconference double dual at West Salem High School.
