ALBANY — The Roseburg High volleyball team fared 1-1 in bracket play in the State Preview tournament hosted by South Albany on Saturday.
The Indians (2-9, 0-3 Southwest Conference) defeated Lebanon 25-17, 25-14 and lost to Lake Oswego 25-16, 25-21.
In pool play, Roseburg beat Crook County and lost to Central Catholic and Corvallis.
The Tribe returns to conference play Tuesday, traveling to South Medford (6-5, 0-3).
