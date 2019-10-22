The Roseburg High School volleyball team did what it needed to do on Tuesday night in its quest to advance to the Class 6A playoffs.
Win.
The Indians handed South Medford a loss in straight sets in a Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym on senior and poster night.
Scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-19.
Roseburg (9-13, 3-6 SWC) was sitting at No. 30 in the OSAA 6A power rankings late Tuesday. The Tribe needs to be among the top 32 teams to reach the postseason.
Sheldon (20-6, 9-0), South Eugene (18-7, 7-2) and North Medford (14-6, 6-3) have clinched the three automatic berths from the SWC for the playoffs.
"It was a good, solid performance by the girls tonight," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "They played extremely consistent. Everybody contributed."
Junior Sierra Paroz continued her strong performance during the second half of the season for the Indians, finishing with a team-high 12 kills. She added two solo blocks.
"She's coming out of her shell," Crowl said.
Chay Swenson had 11 kills and eight digs for the Tribe. Rylee Russell contributed six kills, 16 assists and 10 digs, Kiah Petrie chipped in 12 assists and four digs, Tia Picknell had four kills and Ericka Allen made 11 digs.
The Indians honored four seniors — Swenson, Audray Gates, Allen and Russell. The players signed autographs for their fans following the match.
"It was a fun night," Crowl said.
Roseburg concludes the regular season on the road Thursday night against Grants Pass (5-16, 1-8) at Heater-Newman Gym.
