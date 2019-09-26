MEDFORD — The Roseburg High volleyball team is still looking to turn the corner.
The Indians got off to a good start against North Medford in their Southwest Conference match on Thursday night, winning the first set. But Roseburg was unable to keep the momentum as the Black Tornado won the next three games to close it out.
Scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22.
Chay Swenson finished with 17 kills and 12 digs for the Tribe (1-8, 0-3 SWC). Madison Carter had six kills, Rylee Russell contributed 16 assists, 11 digs and five kills, Audray Gates made 26 digs, Kiah Petrie had 16 digs and 13 assists and Ericka Allen chipped in 12 digs.
Roseburg will play in the South Albany Preview on Saturday.
