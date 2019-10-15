EUGENE — Roseburg got Sheldon's attention with a win in the second set on Tuesday night.
But the Irish recovered with wins in the next two games and defeated the Indians in four in a Southwest Conference volleyball match at Sheldon High School. Scores were 25-10, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18.
Chay Swenson finished with 10 kills for Roseburg (7-11, 2-5 SWC). Madison Carter and Rylee Russell each had seven kills.
Kiah Petrie contributed 14 assists and Russell had 13 assists, Ericka Allen made 17 digs, Audray Gates chipped in nine digs, Petrie had eight digs and Russell made two solo blocks.
Sheldon (18-6, 7-0), which is No. 2 in the OSAA Class 6A power rankings and No. 5 in the coaches' poll, remained one game ahead of South Eugene (15-6, 6-1) in the conference standings.
The Tribe will host North Medford on Thursday.
