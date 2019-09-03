SALEM — The Roseburg volleyball team lost a pair of nonconference matches to Sprague and West Salem in straight sets on Tuesday at West Salem High School.
The Olympians defeated the Indians 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 and the Titans downed Roseburg 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.
Roseburg will host South Eugene on Sept. 12 in a nonconference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
