The Roseburg High School volleyball team knew it would be paired up against a top five team in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A playoffs.
But the Indians believe when they’re on their “A” game they can compete with anyone in the state.
Roseburg (10-13), the No. 30 seed, travels to Beaverton on Wednesday to meet No. 3 Mountainside (20-6). Match time is 6 p.m.
“I’m pretty excited,” Roseburg senior libero Ericka Allen said. “I think we have a good chance of going far. We just have to play with confidence against these upper teams. We’ve been up and down a lot, but are starting to get more consistent.”
“I feel we’ve definitely grown,” added junior outside hitter Sierra Paroz. “Our chemistry has gotten better towards the end of the season. We’ll have to talk a lot and definitely have to play for each other if we want to win this match.”
The Indians finished fourth in the Southwest Conference. Mountainside — the newest high school in Beaverton which opened its doors in September of 2017 — finished second behind Jesuit in the Metro League. The Mavericks are ranked No. 4 in the 6A coaches’ poll.
Mountainside has six seniors, five juniors and two sophomores on its roster. The Mavs have defeated Jesuit and SWC champion Sheldon, two of the top four squads in the 32-team bracket, this season.
“We’re happy to be there (in the playoffs),” RHS first-year coach Vicki Crowl said. “I don’t know a lot (on Mountainside). I do know they have one really strong outside hitter (5-foot-8 senior Izzi Szulczewski), who’s also their setter. She’s their go-to player.
“We’re playing a lot stronger and a little more consistent which is the most positive thing. Being on the road puts you in a tough spot to begin with because you don’t have the home court advantage, but I think the girls are strong enough mentally to hold their own, wherever we’re at.”
Szulczewski was a second-team all-state selection last year. Libero Grace Clark (5-4 junior) received first-team all-league honors, and Mackenzie Leith (5-11 junior), Maya Ngai (5-4 senior) and Kristi Mazzotta (5-9 senior) also received all-league recognition.
The Roseburg-Mountainside winner will play the winner between No. 19 Sherwood (14-8) and No. 14 Clackamas (18-9) in the second round on Saturday.
Senior outside hitter Chay Swenson (187) and Paroz (74) led the Indians in kills in conference matches. Senior Rylee Russell (210) and junior Kiah Petrie (156) led in assists and Allen (180) and senior Audray Gates (144) were the top two in digs.
Jesuit (20-4) is the top seed in the field and Central Catholic (23-3) is No. 2. The Rams are No. 1 in the 6A coaches’ poll.
In other first-round contests involving SWC teams, No. 23 Westview (13-12) is at No. 10 North Medford (15-6), No. 17 Newberg (16-7) travels to No. 16 South Eugene (18-8) and No. 29 Tualatin (8-11) visits No. 4 Sheldon (21-6).
Class 1A
North Douglas and Elkton will play first-round state playoff matches on Wednesday.
The Warriors (21-9) host McKenzie (11-16) at 6 p.m. and the Elks (13-9) travel to Redmond to meet Central Christian (16-5) at 5:45 p.m.
North Douglas, which is No. 7 in the power rankings, lost to No. 2 Days Creek in five sets in the Skyline League district tournament championship match. The No. 43 Eagles finished fourth in the Mountain West League.
No. 19 Elkton defeated Camas Valley in four sets to advance to state. No. 14 Central Christian finished second in the Mountain Valley League.
Days Creek (26-2) will host a second-round match on Saturday.
Class 2A
Glide (12-1) has secured a berth in the state playoffs and travels to No. 14 Bonanza (19-4), the Southern Cascade League champion, Tuesday for a seeding match. The contest starts at 5:15 p.m.
The Wildcats will be on the road Saturday for a playoff against an opponent to be determined, needing a victory to move on to the state tournament.
Reedsport (17-13) tied for second with Toledo in the Sunset Conference and the two teams will meet in a tiebreaker match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waldport High School.
Class 3A
Sutherlin (17-9) and South Umpqua (17-7) will be in playoff matches Saturday, needing wins to advance to the state tournament.
The No. 12 Bulldogs, who defeated the Lancers in straight sets in the Far West League tournament, will host an opponent to be determined. The No. 5 Lancers will learn their fate Tuesday night when the rankings freeze.
