The Roseburg High School volleyball team certainly needed one of these.
The Indians rallied from two sets down, winning the last three games and handed Grants Pass a loss in a Southwest Conference match on Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10.
"What an amazing comeback," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "The girls dug deep and decided they wanted to win. They fought for it as a team and had each other's back. Every player on or off the court contributed to the win."
Chay Swenson led the offensive attack for the Indians (4-10, 2-4 SWC), pounding 19 kills. Sierra Paroz had a big night as well with 13 kills.
Rylee Russell finished with nine kills and 17 assists for Roseburg. Madison Carter had six kills, Kiah Petrie contributed 18 assists, Ericka Allen made 24 digs and Audray Gates chipped in 12 digs. Addison Weckerle had four kills and four block assists.
The Tribe will play in the Bend Clearwater Classic on Saturday. Roseburg returns to SWC action on Oct. 15, traveling to Eugene to meet conference-leading Sheldon.
