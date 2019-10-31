Roseburg senior outside hitter Chay Swenson was selected to the Southwest Conference volleyball all-conference first team in voting done by the coaches.
The 6-foot Swenson compiled 187 kills in conference matches, helping the Indians (10-14) reach the Class 6A playoffs.
Roseburg senior setter Rylee Russell made the second team and senior libero Ericka Allen received honorable mention.
Seniors Lauren Barry of North Medford and Reilly Kelty of Sheldon were named the co-players of the year. Martine Wodke of Sheldon was the coach of the year.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL
ALL-CONFERENCE
Co-Players of the Year — Lauren Barry, sr., North Medford; Reilly Kelty, sr., Sheldon.
Coach of the Year — Martine Wodke, Sheldon.
First Team — Lauren Barry, sr., North Medford; Chay Swenson, sr., Roseburg; Reilly Kelty, sr., Sheldon; Kalli Schoening, sr., South Eugene; Amelia Combs, jr., South Eugene; Hannah Ledgerwood, jr., Sheldon; Jenna Glenzel, jr., South Eugene; Anna Poole, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team — Caroline Capper, jr., Sheldon; Julia Scher, jr., South Eugene; Jenna Sandstrom, sr., North Medford; Devin Ireland, sr., Grants Pass; Catherine Rostel, jr., North Medford; Josie Peters, jr., Sheldon; Hannah Drysdale, jr., North Medford; Rylee Russell, sr., Roseburg; Natalie Schnoor, sr., Sheldon.
Honorable Mention — Keira Vaughn, soph., Sheldon; Toni Stevens, jr., Grants Pass; Sasha Eustis, sr., South Eugene; Ericka Allen, sr., Roseburg; Beaux Bruegman, fr., Sheldon; Katie Clevenger, fr., South Medford; Tes Wente, fr., South Medford.
