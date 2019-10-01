MEDFORD — The Roseburg High volleyball team earned its first Southwest Conference win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating South Medford in straight sets.
Scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
Madison Carter and Addison Weckerle each had eight kills, and Sierra Paroz added seven kills for the Indians (3-9, 1-3 SWC).
Rylee Russell had 16 assists, seven digs and four kills, Ericka Allen made 14 digs and Kiah Petrie contributed nine assists and six digs in the win. Tia Picknell and Grace Ellis combined for six solo blocks.
Roseburg was without its best player, senior outside hitter Chay Swenson, who was resting a sore arm.
"The girls played amazing clean volleyball tonight," RHS first-year coach Vicki Crowl said. "Our passing was on point, with good setting choices to very consistent hitting. The setters moved and distributed the ball around."
South Medford (6-6, 0-4) remained winless in conference.
The Indians host South Eugene (12-4, 4-0) on Thursday. The Axe share first place with Sheldon (13-5, 4-0).
