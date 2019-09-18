The Roseburg Indians notched their first volleyball victory of the season on Wednesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym, sweeping the Willamette Wolverines in a nonconference match.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.
Senior Chay Swenson led the Tribe (1-5) with 15 kills. Rylee Russell had six kills, 16 assists and seven digs, Madison Carter contributed five kills, Ericka Allen made 17 digs, Audray Gates had 14 digs and Kiah Petrie added eight assists.
"Tonight everything jelled and came together," RHS coach Vicki Crowl said. "The girls worked as a unit. They played awesome defense, which allowed their setters and hitters to run a smooth offense."
Roseburg opens Southwest Conference play Thursday at South Eugene (6-3).
