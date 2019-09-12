The Roseburg High volleyball team dropped a nonconference match to South Eugene on Thursday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.

Chay Swenson led the Indians (0-4) with 20 kills. Rylee Russell and Kiah Petrie each had 19 assists and Audray Gates made 17 digs.

"The girls fought hard through the whole match and had some great moments," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "We keep getting stronger each match in the areas we need to work on."

Roseburg will play in the South Eugene Tournament Saturday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.