The Roseburg High volleyball team dropped a nonconference match to South Eugene on Thursday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.
Chay Swenson led the Indians (0-4) with 20 kills. Rylee Russell and Kiah Petrie each had 19 assists and Audray Gates made 17 digs.
"The girls fought hard through the whole match and had some great moments," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "We keep getting stronger each match in the areas we need to work on."
Roseburg will play in the South Eugene Tournament Saturday.
