Top-seeded Santiam Christian of Adair Village proved too strong for No. 5 South Umpqua in their OSAA Class 3A volleyball tournament semifinal match, winning in straight sets on Friday night at Forest Grove High School.
Scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
The Eagles, the defending state champions, won their 25th straight match without a loss and will play No. 3 Creswell for the title at 6 p.m. Saturday.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The Lancers (19-8) meet Salem Academy for third place at 2:15 p.m.
South Umpqua opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a victory over No. 13 Vale in five sets. Scores were 16-25, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 15-8.
Jenna Whitmore led the Lancers with 21 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. Shalyn Gray had 16 kills, 21 digs and three blocks, Tori Lind made 42 assists and eight digs, Ellery Smith had 20 digs, three kills and three blocks, freshman Amaya Slay chipped in 18 digs and four blocks, Brooke Abel contributed 17 digs and two aces and Carlotta Davoli added six kills.
Sutherlin (18-10) opened tournament play Friday afternoon with a loss to Santiam Christian in straight sets.
Scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-8.
Alyssa Fox had six kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs, the Far West League champions. Sophomores Kaybie Rutledge and Mallory Turner each added four kills.
“Nerves played a huge role today,” Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. “Not our best effort, but Santiam Christian is a really good team. Their two big hitters (Emily Bourne and Kassie Staton) are the best we’ve seen this season. (The Eagles) just didn’t let the ball hit the floor.”
Sutherlin will meet Vale (15-12) at 10 a.m. Saturday in an elimination match. If the Bulldogs win, they would play for fourth place at 2:15 p.m.
