The Roseburg High volleyball team wasn't able to win a set against Sheldon, the two-time defending Southwest Conference champion, on Tuesday night.
The Indians played well in the third set, but couldn't close the deal as the Irish rallied to take the game and complete the sweep at Robertson Memorial Gym. Scores were 25-18, 25-12, 29-27.
Sheldon, which was ranked No. 3 in last week's OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches' poll, improved to 9-4 on the season and 2-0 in the SWC. Roseburg dropped to 1-7 and 0-2.
"The girls could've shut down and quit playing after a tough second set," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "But they battled in the third set and showed what they can really do. Those last couple of points could've went either way."
Reilly Kelty, a 6-foot-2 senior transfer from Cottage Grove, led Sheldon with 13 kills. The Irish, guided by Martine Wodke, are solid all over the court.
Caroline Capper added seven kills for the Irish. Hannah Ledgerwood had 34 assists and Anna Poole made 12 digs.
"They were pounding the ball at us and our defense was digging and digging," Crowl said. "We need to work a little bit on our blocking to help our defense out, but I thought our defensive players did a phenomenal job of digging up a lot of hard hits and giving us a second chance."
The Indians are still transitioning under their third head coach in three years.
"From the first day of the season until now, it's like night and day," replied senior outside hitter Chay Swenson, when asked where the team is through one month of the season. "We're much more of a team and able to communicate and be a cohesive group. It's even more fun than it was at the beginning.
"Being an inexperienced team on the varsity level, we're getting everybody up to speed. We're all having fun and fighting, just focusing on doing the best we can right now. We know as time goes on we'll get better and better."
Swenson finished with 11 kills and five digs. Audray Gates had 12 digs, Ericka Allen contributed eight digs and Rylee Russell chipped in 14 assists and five digs. Madison Carter contributed four kills and Sierra Paroz put down three.
"We're definitely getting a lot of fight," Allen, a senior defensive specialist, said. "We're not winning the matches, but we're getting closer.
"We're not getting a lot of fight until later in the match. When we start getting it from the first set on, we'll start winning matches."
The Tribe continues conference play Thursday at North Medford (6-4, 1-1).
