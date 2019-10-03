Roseburg got off to a strong start against South Eugene on Thursday night, winning the first set handily.
But the Indians couldn't finish what they started, dropping the next three games and the match to the Axe in a Southwest Conference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16.
The victory moved South Eugene (13-4, 5-0 SWC) into sole possession of first place in the conference race, a half-game ahead of Sheldon (13-5, 4-0). The Irish, who are No. 7 in the Class 6A coaches' poll, didn't play Thursday.
The Axe visit Sheldon on Tuesday.
South Eugene completed a regular season conference series sweep of Roseburg (3-10, 1-4). The Tribe also dropped a nonconference match to the Axe.
Sierra Paroz and Chay Swenson each finished with 10 kills for Roseburg. Rylee Russell and Kiah Petrie each had 14 assists and Audray Gates made 13 digs.
Russell also had five kills and seven digs, Madison Carter contributed five kills, Ericka Allen chipped in nine digs, Grace Ellis had four kills and Tia Picknell added two solo blocks.
The Indians finished with 59 digs in the match. Petrie made nine digs, Eliana Bruton had six and Swenson five.
Roseburg hosts Grants Pass (5-8, 1-3) on Tuesday, then will play in the Bend Clearwater Classic Oct. 12.
