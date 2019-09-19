EUGENE — South Eugene defeated Roseburg in straight sets in the Southwest Conference volleyball opener on Thursday night at the Purple Pit.
Scores were 25-16, 25-21, 25-23.
Chay Swenson finished with 11 kills and 10 digs for the Indians (1-6, 0-1 SWC). Audray Gates made 16 digs, Rylee Russell had 10 assists, Kiah Petrie contributed nine assists and seven digs, Sierra Paroz had nine digs, Ericka Allen had eight digs and Tia Picknell added five kills.
"The girls played hard, but we came up a little short," RHS coach Vicki Crowl said. "I'm proud of them for never giving up until the last point."
The Tribe will host Sheldon Tuesday. The third-ranked Irish (8-4, 1-0) beat North Medford in three sets Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.