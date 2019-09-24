TRI CITY — South Umpqua rebounded from a loss in the first set to defeat Brookings-Harbor in four on Tuesday night in a Far West League volleyball match.
Scores were 26-28, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.
Jenna Whitmore had 24 digs, 12 kills and three aces for the Lancers (8-3, 1-1 FWL). Shalyn Gray contributed 12 kills, eight digs and two aces despite rolling an ankle in the second game, Brooke Abel made 10 digs and freshman Amaya Slay added six kills, six digs and three aces.
S.U. travels to Medford Thursday to face Cascade Christian.
