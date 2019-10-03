WINSTON — South Umpqua defeated county rival Douglas on Thursday night in a Far West League volleyball match, winning in straight sets.
Scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-23.
Shalyn Gray finished with nine kills and seven digs for the Lancers (10-4, 3-2 FWL), who are No. 6 in the Class 3A coaches' poll. Jenna Whitmore had eight kills, nine digs and three blocks, Ellery Smith contributed nine digs, four kills and two blocks, Brooke Abel chipped in 13 digs and two aces and Tori Lind added 21 assists and six digs.
The Trojans (4-10, 2-3) reported no individual statistics.
"It was a solid win for us," South Umpqua coach Sarah Gray said. "A team effort."
The Lancers begin the second round of league play on Tuesday against St. Mary's at home. Douglas visits Sutherlin Tuesday.
