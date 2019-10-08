TRI CITY — The South Umpqua volleyball team hiked its winning streak to six on Tuesday night with a victory over St. Mary's of Medford in four sets in a Far West League match.
Scores were 25-8, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16.
Shalyn Gray finished with 13 kills, 19 digs and three aces for the Lancers (14-4, 4-2 FWL), who share second place with Sutherlin and are one game behind Cascade Christian in the league standings. Jenna Whitmore had 11 kills, 11 digs and five blocks, Tori Lind contributed 26 assists and 13 digs, Ellery Smith had five kills, 10 digs and five blocks, Brooke Abel made 12 digs and freshman Amaya Slay added three kills, 11 digs and two aces.
S.U. travels to Brookings-Harbor on Thursday.
