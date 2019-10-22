TRI CITY — The South Umpqua volleyball team ended the regular season on Tuesday night with a win over rival Douglas in four sets in a Far West League match.
Scores were 25-14, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Shalyn Gray, one of five honored on senior night, finished with 12 kills, 14 digs, two aces and two blocks for the Lancers (16-6, 6-4 FWL), who finish third in the league standings. Jenna Whitmore had 12 kills, seven digs and two blocks, Tori Lind contributed 27 assists, six digs and two aces, Ellery Smith had eight digs, three blocks and two kills, Brooke Abel made eight digs and freshman Amaya Slay added seven digs, three kills, three blocks and two aces.
"The girls played good," S.U. coach Sarah Gray said. "We had a huge crowd and the community really came out and supported us."
Mackenzii Phillips had 11 kills and 14 digs and Shalynn Thorp made 15 digs for the Trojans (6-13, 4-6), who were without all-round player Mila Snuka-Polamalu due to sickness. Douglas has no seniors on its roster.
South Umpqua will face co-FWL champion Cascade Christian on Saturday in the league tournament.
